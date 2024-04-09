Indiana State cult hero Robbie Avila enters transfer portal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Drake at Indiana State TERRE HAUTE, IN - FEBRUARY 03: Indiana State Sycamores Center Robbie Avila (21) shoots a free throw during the college basketball game between the Drake Bulldogs and the Indiana State Sycamores on February 3, 2024, at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Indiana State star Robbie Avila is looking for a new team.

The cult hero has entered the transfer portal after a stellar sophomore season. Avila averaged 17.4 points per game and shot nearly 54% from the field as Indiana State narrowly missed out on the NCAA tournament.

Indiana State sophomore center Robbie Avila has entered the transfer portal after averaging 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, plus shot 39.4 percent on three-pointers this season.https://t.co/qugHwZFSPW — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 9, 2024

Thanks to his sports glasses and a nickname of “Cream Abdul-Jabbar,” the 6-10, 240 pound center became an internet sensation as the Sycamores won the regular season Missouri Valley Conference title. But Indiana State failed to make the NCAA tournament because of an 84-80 loss to Drake in the MVC tournament title game. Indiana State then got passed over for March Madness for teams like Virginia and Boise State despite just six regular-season losses.

After missing out on the NCAA tournament, Indiana State accepted a bid to the NIT and advanced to the title game. The Sycamores lost 79-77 to fellow NCAA tournament snub Seton Hall on Thursday.

Two days after the NIT title game, Indiana State coach Josh Schertz was officially hired as the new head coach at St. Louis. The Billikens fired Travis Ford at the end of a 13-20 season and haven’t been to the tournament since 2019.

Schertz’s departure has led to a wave of portal activity. With Avila now exploring a transfer, all five of Indiana State’s starters are in the portal. Each of those starters averaged at least 11 points per game and started at least 37 of Indiana State’s 39 games.