Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizens

By Yahoo News Staff, Yahoo News

Israel formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

“I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday. "There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly."

More than 2 million Palestinians live within the area that's roughly the size of Washington, D.C., and have little ability to move due to a blockade that's been in place since 2007.

Follow below for the latest updates on the conflict.

