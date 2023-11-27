The It List: Japan's 1st live-action Godzilla film since 'Shin Godzilla' debuts, 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' reveals what inspired both the album and tour, Selena Gomez cooks alongside culinary superstars in 'Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays'

WATCH IT: Godzilla Minus One offers the most terrifying version yet

It's good to be Godzilla. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is currently stomping up a storm at Apple TV+, following the ongoing antics of the Americanized "Monsterverse" version. Not to be outdone, the kaiju keepers at Japan's Toho Studios have unleashed the greatest cinematic incarnation yet of the radioactive reptile in Godzilla Minus One. A standalone reboot set in the immediate aftermath of WWII Japan, writer-director Takashi Yamazaki balances a surprising human story with the requisite monster mayhem — while featuring the best cinematography and visual effects in the behemoth's 37-film C.V. — Marcus Errico

WATCH IT: Move over Taylor Swift — movie theaters are entering their Beyoncé era

The Eras Tour was so October 2023. A new month brings a new concert blockbuster-to-be, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the singer's own documentary about her mega-selling Renaissance tour. Like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé bypassed movie studios to release the film, striking a deal with the AMC theater chain directly. But Renaissance is more than just a filmed version of her concert — it also includes behind the scenes footage and the singer's own ruminations about her life and career. Not that there's any bad blood between Swift and Beyoncé: Both of them appeared together on the Eras Tour red carpet to celebrate their mutual success as independent women. Throw your hands up at them. — Ethan Alter

WATCH IT: Selena Gomez cooks up Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

The Only Murders in the Building star and host of Max cooking show Selena + Chef invited four celebrity chefs into her kitchen to prepare her for cooking extra yummy meals during the most wonderful time of the year. Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon and Claudette Zepeda did just that, sharing their favorite dishes with Gomez and her best friend, Raquelle Stevens, in this four-episode series. The food they make sounds super delicious: roast beef and "Chantilly" mashed potatoes, steak and lobster, the traditional Latin Christmas dish of tamales, as well as shrimp and banana grits for a New Year's Day brunch. And it sounds like she enjoyed it. "The holidays have always meant so much to me," Gomez told Food Network. "It was an honor to have these amazing chefs in my kitchen to introduce some of their favorite foods and what makes the holidays special for them." — Raechal Shewfelt

STREAM IT: Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife turns the lens on a medical nightmare

This three-part docuseries tells the unsettling story of Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, an Italian surgeon convicted of having conducted experimental surgeries between 2011 and 2014 in three patients who died. It's a complicated case, because, early on, Macchiarini was hailed as a pioneer who had used patients' own stem cells to grow a portion of new windpipes that he had implanted in them. The case ended up in court, though, and authorities eventually found that he had done the procedure when it wasn't needed; they said it amounted to "gross assault." Macchiarini had maintained from the start that he was innocent, but he was nevertheless sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison in June. — R.S.

STREAM IT: George Lopez meets the boyfriend in a new holiday rom-com

Talk about unwanted presents. How the Gringo Stole Christmas casts comedian George Lopez as the patriarch of a Mexican-American family who is none too thrilled that his daughter is bringing home a new boyfriend (played by Val Kilmer's son, Jack) for the holidays. The film joins an expanding list of Latino-led holiday comedies, and awards Lopez his own Robert De Niro/Meet the Parents moment. Check out this exclusive clip where Lopez and Kilmer meet for the first time... and the awkwardness that ensues. — E.A.

HEAR IT: Peter Gabriel is the man in the moon

Capping of a triumphant year in which genius Peter Gabriel released a new track on the occasion of every full moon, now all dozen songs come together on Gabriel's lunar-themed, much-anticipated i/o, his first full-length album of new original material in more than 21 years. All 12 tracks receive two stereo mixes — a Bright-Side Mix by Mark "Spike" Stent and a Dark-Side Mix by Tchad Blake — with a third Dolby Atmos version of each song by Hans-Martin Buff, the In-Side Mix, included in three-disc deluxe edition. Consider this a total eclipse of the art. — Lyndsey Parker

STREAM IT: Kelly Clarkson lights up Rockefeller Center just in time for Christmas

Switching on the lights at the Rockefeller Center's super-sized Christmas tree has signaled the official start of New York's holiday season for 91 years and counting. Host Kelly Clarkson will be on hand to light the lights of 2023's tree — a Norway Spruce from Vestal, N.Y. — for a two-hour live event simulcast on NBC and Peacock. Expect appearances by Today hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin, as well as performances by major musical artists. — E.A.

HEAR IT: Trevor Horn enlists video stars for radio-friendly opus

Trevor Horn architected the sound of the '80s and '90s — not only as the founder of the Buggles, whose "Video Killed the Radio Star" was the first clip ever played on MTV, but even more notably for his groundbreaking production work with ABC, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Grace Jones, Yes, Seal, Spandau Ballet, the Pet Shop Boys and many others. Now he's expanding his impeccable legacy with Echoes - Ancient & Modern, an all-star, orchestral collection of 11 iconic hits from various genres and decades. Highlights include Tori Amos trilling Kendrick Lamar's "Swimming Pool (Drank)," Rick Astley crooning Yes's "Owner of a Lonely Heart," Seal singing Joe Jackson's "Steppin' Out," Iggy Pop rendering Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus" even darker, Soft Cell's Marc Almond doing Pat Benatar's "Love Is a Battlefield" and Horn himself singing lead on Roxy Music's "Avalon." Said Horn in statement: "Finding the right singers was as important as finding the songs, probably more so. It's an album by me, as a kind of auteur. I'm the artist commissioning other artists rather than them hiring me." – L.P.

PLAY IT: Get building with Playmobil's new Naruto playsets

You don't need just one piece to build these new Naruto Playmobil playsets. The toy company has released three multi-piece sets based on the beloved manga and anime series for various skill levels and price points, including the fight between Sasuke and Itachi, Naruto taking on Pain and a replica of our hero's favorite ramen shop. It's the gift that keeps on giving for Naruto fans. — E.A.

ENTER IT: Try your luck at winning Wonka-inspired Xbox merch

Who needs a golden ticket when you can have a golden-wrapped Xbox controller made of pure chocolate? That's one of the prizes you can win in Xbox's new Wonka sweepstakes before the Timothee Chalamet-starring musical prequel debuts in theaters in December. Other goodies include an actual Xbox controller in Wonka colors, as well as a custom Series X console inspired the film's artwork. — E.A.

