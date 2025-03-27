It List: 'The Studio' skewers Hollywood, Ariana Grande radiates with 'Eternal Sunshine Deluxe,' Will Smith mounts comeback with 'Based on a True Story'

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommend a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

📺 Chelsea Handler spills the tea

When: The Feeling is now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: Stand-up legend Chelsea Handler is back in full force with a new special, in which she dishes about her famous exes and former collaborators. [People]

Why I'll be watching: My colleague Taryn Ryder did a hilarious interview with Handler that convinced me she might be one of the funniest people alive. I need to watch to get her full story about playing pickleball with the Bush family. [Yahoo Entertainment]

🎥 Death of a Unicorn gets twisted

When: Death of a Unicorn is in theaters March 28.

What to know: Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd star as a daughter and father who accidentally uncover a unicorn's healing properties while en route to a weekend retreat with Rudd's sinister employer. [Entertainment Weekly]

Why I recommend it: My interview with the cast went delightfully off the rails because they kept referencing inside jokes. When you watch the movie, you can tell the actors were having a blast on- and off-screen. [Yahoo Entertainment]

What to listen to

🎧 Ariana Grande lightens things up

When: Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead is out March 28.

What to know: Though it's been lovely watching Ariana Grande hold space for Wicked, she's back in pop star mode with six new songs. [Billboard]

Why I'll be listening: I haven't missed one of Grande's new releases since Victorious, so I'll be seated for both the new music and its accompanying short film. [Rolling Stone]

🎧 Will Smith speaks his truth

When: Based on a True Story is out March 28.

What to know: Almost exactly three years after "The Slap," Will Smith is dabbling in music again with his fifth studio album. It has 14 new tracks, which he's calling "episodes" instead of "songs." [Yahoo Entertainment]

Why I'll be listening: I trust that the person responsible for the greatest song ever recorded, "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It," knows how to make a banger.

What to binge

▶️ The Studio is ready for its close-up

When: The first two episodes of The Studio are now streaming on Apple TV+.

What to know: The star-studded series, led by Seth Rogen, parodies the pressure to balance making good movies with making money. [Rolling Stone]

Why I recommend it: This was my favorite thing I watched at SXSW — I had to pause my TV to wheeze with laughter several times. If you loved 30 Rock and have the stomach for cringe comedy, this one's for you. [Yahoo Entertainment]

We'll be back next week with our latest picks. Want more It List? Click here.

Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want more recommendations, check out the Great Pop Culture Debate.