Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 13: Jacob deGrom #48 of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 13, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Jacob deGrom is back, and that can only mean some very fast pitches were thrown on Friday.

The two-time Cy Young winner made his return to the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, striking out four and allowing four hits in 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He hit 98.7 mph on his first strikeout:

Jacob deGrom dials it up to 98.7 MPH for his first strikeout in his first start back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QkuCHuwNq7 — MLB (@MLB) September 14, 2024

