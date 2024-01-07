Jaguars blow playoff chance in loss to Titans, clinching postseason berth for Bills, Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 07: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs off the field during halftime against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Sunday in full control of their playoff path.

They blew it.

Jacksonville faced a win-an-in situation in their season finale against the Tennessee Titans. They dug a 28-13 hole, then saw a fourth-quarter rally come up short in a 28-20 Titans win.

The loss eliminated the Jaguars from the postseason and allowed the Houston Texans to secure the AFC South title on the heels of their win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. The loss also allowed the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills to clinch playoff spots.

The Steelers have a wild-card berth after beating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. The Bills will enter Sunday night's season finale against the Miami Dolphins having already clinched a wild-card berth with a chance to win the AFC East.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, will watch the playoffs from home.

Sunday's game got off to a back-and-forth start with the Titans taking a 14-10 lead in the second quarter on an 18-yard Derrick Henry touchdown run. Then back-to-back Trevor Lawrence interceptions put Jacksonville's season in peril.

The first arrived via a tip-drill on a pass intended for tight end Evan Engram. The third-down pass hit Engram in the hands but slipped out of his grasp as linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair leaned in for a hit. The ball bounced into the air, allowing Terrell Edmunds to secure it for an interception just before it hit the turf.

The Titans converted the turnover into a 36-yard touchdown drive to extend their lead to 21-10.

On the very next Jaguars possession, Lawrence threw another interception. This time, he sailed a pass intended for Zay Jones. Sean Murphy-Bunting picked it off to end the Jacksonville drive near midfield late in the second half.

The Titans didn't cover this turnover into points. But they extended their lead to 28-13 with a 75-yard touchdown drive on their first drive of the second half.

The Jaguars answered early in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass from Lawrence to Ingram to cut their deficit to 28-20. But a fourth-and-goal sneak by Lawrence on their next possession came up short in the red zone.

Jacksonville had one last chance to rally, taking over possession on a Titans punt with 2:18 remaining. But they turned the ball over on downs, allowing the Titans to take possession and run out the clock. Lawrence missed a wide open Calvin Ridley on a third-down deep ball that likely would have resulted int a touchdown if complete.

Lawrence's fourth-down pass on the next play fell incomplete, allowing the Titans to take over and run out the clock.