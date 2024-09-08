Ja'Marr Chase active for Bengals' opener vs. Patriots despite failed contract negotiations

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase leaves the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean/AP)

With contract negotiations still ongoing, Ja'Marr Chase may still be taking the field. The wide receiver is officially active for the Cincinnati Bengals' season opener on Sunday, per the team.

Chase has been actively seeking a contract extension to stay with the Bengals, telling reporters on Friday that they were "pretty close" to reaching a deal. As a result, he has been limited in training camp during negotiations, with Cincinnati reporting that he had an illness.

The 24-year-old was seen warming up on the field ahead of the Bengals' home matchup against the New England Patriots, indicating that he might be playing regardless of where the contract stands.

Chase still has two years remaining on his rookie deal, with the Bengals picking up his fifth-year option in April. Under the current deal, Chase will receive $9.8 million this season and $21.8 million in 2025.

But several top receivers — including A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson — have cashed out on massive long-term deals to stay with their teams. Chase, as a result, is going after his payday as well.

In his first three NFL seasons, Chase has accumulated 3,717 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns. In 2023, he earned a career-high 100 catches, tying for second most in a season in Bengals history. He is also one of only eight players in NFL history who have reached 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons.

Chase told reporters Friday that playing against the Patriots was a "game-time decision." Since he is now active, he is still unlikely to play much on Sunday given his lack of snaps during training camp.