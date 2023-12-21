Ja'Marr Chase to miss Saturday's Bengals game vs. Steelers with shoulder injury

NFL: DEC 16 Vikings at Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 16: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts during the game against the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 16, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals will have to continue their fight for a playoff spot this weekend without the services of Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase will miss Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering an AC joint sprain during their Week 15 win over the Minnesota Vikings — a game he did not finish. The wide receiver leads the Bengals with 93 receptions, 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had said on Monday Chase was day-to-day, but an MRI showed the extent of the damage, and after missing three practices this week he is now considered week-to-week.

The 8-6 Bengals are currently the sixth seed in the AFC playoff picture with the 7-7 Steelers right behind them in the AFC North.

Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins will now be Jake Browning’s main receiving weapons as the Bengals face the Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland Browns to finish the regular season.

“You've got to have weapons to be successful in this league,” Taylor said, “we've always known that and so again, it's not always going to be perfect.”