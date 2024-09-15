Ja'Marr Chase reportedly has no plans to negotiate new deal this season with Bengals

New England Patriots v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase #1 walking around the filed before warming up for the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images) (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Ja'Marr Chase is not planning to renegotiate a long-term deal with the Cincinnati Bengals this season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bengals wide receiver reportedly believes that the team misled him during the offseason as he sought a new contract.

Per Schefter, Chase claims that the Bengals told him following the 2023 season and during this past offseason that an extension would be coming. That did not happen and the team ultimately only picked up the 24-year-old's fifth-year option, which sees his salary jump in 2025 from $1.1 million this season to a fully guaranteed $21.8 million.

At the same time, Chase watched as other wide receivers around the NFL got paid like A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles (three years, $96 million), CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys (four years, $136 million), Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers (four years, $120 million), Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions (four years, $120 million), and Chase's LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings (four years, $140 million), among others.

Chase still has two years remaining on his rookie deal.

Negotiations have stopped between the two sides will not resume unless the Bengals change the current circumstances. The stalemate has gotten to the point where Chase reportedly has taken out a $50 million insurance policy on himself for the season to protect against a possible injury and any potential lost salary.

The history of the Bengals not negotiating during the season is long and doesn't look like it will change unless something drastic happens to bring both the player and the team to the table.

Chase contract talks go from 'pretty close' to silence

It was only days before the start of Week 1 that Chase told reporters that the two sides were "off a little bit" and that a new deal was "in reach." The three-time Pro Bowler added that "we are pretty close" when it came to finalizing an extension.

Despite no securing an extension before the season, Chase played in Cincinnati's Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots. He recorded six receptions for 62 yards while dealing with what he said was food poisoning,

After the game Chase was frustrated with his usage after being targeted only six times and responded to a question about the game plan by saying, “You’ve gotta ask [head coach] Zac [Taylor]."

Chase is not listed on the Bengals' Week 2 injury report as they prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs.