Jeremy Roach's buzzer-beating 3-pointer gives Baylor 99–98 win over St. John's in double OT

Sam Houston v Baylor WACO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 12: Jeremy Roach #3 of the Baylor Bears celebrates after making a three point basket during the first half against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Foster Pavilion on November 12, 2024 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

No. 13 Baylor and No. 22 St. John's played a thriller at the Bahamas Championship on Thursday night, going to double overtime.

The Bears got the win in spectacular fashion with Jeremy Roach nailing a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded for an 99–98 victory.

Zuby Ejiofor set up Roach's heroics by missing two free throws that would have extended the St. John's lead to four points. Norchad Omier rebounded the second miss for Baylor and got the ball upcourt to Roach, who took two dribbles to the 3-point arc and launched his game-winning shot.

