J.J. McCarthy yet to be told he's Vikings' starting QB as team could revisit Aaron Rodgers

J.J. McCarthy is the presumed starting quarterback for the 2025 Minnesota Vikings, but the specter of Aaron Rodgers remains out there with the veteran signal caller still unsigned. The Vikings have touched base with Rodgers' camp, but Kevin O'Connell has yet to announce who will take the first snap in Week 1.

McCarthy, the Vikings' 2024 first-round pick who missed the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury, appeared on the "Up and Adams" show on Tuesday and was asked by host Kay Adams if he's been informed that he is the team's No. 1 quarterback heading into next season.

J.J. McCarthy reveals the Minnesota Vikings haven't told him he's the No. 1 QB, and he's "happy they didn't."@heykayadams | @jjmccarthy09 pic.twitter.com/RCRz412ROM — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 25, 2025

"Um, they haven't told me," said the 22-year-old McCarthy. "I'm happy they didn't because I'm trying to earn that every single day. I never want that to be given to me. It's such a privilege and opportunity to give me that chance and I'm just going to make the most of that every single day."

NFL teams have reportedly contacted the Vikings about McCarthy's availability in a trade but have been told he's staying put and is their starter going forward. The Michigan product is in the franchise's long-term plans, but there was a thought that Rodgers, who was said to be intrigued by the Minnesota option, could be a short-term option, especially since McCarthy hasn't done any football activity since last August.

As for his condition, McCarthy told Adams he's feeling "100%."

"Just staying consistent with the rehab process and not wavering from that and staying disciplined with all the outside stuff," McCarthy said

As McCarthy waits to hear officially that he's the team's No. 1 in 2025, Rodgers remains unsigned with teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants among those still interested.