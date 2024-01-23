Joel Embiid bullies Victor Wembanyama, breaks Wilt Chamberlain's 76ers record with 70 points in welcome-to-the-NBA moment for the ages

San Antonio Spurs v Philadelphia 76ers PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 22: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs jostle during the first quarter at the Wells Fargo Center on January 22, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Joel Embiid sized up Victor Wembanyama before his first game against the star San Antonio Spurs rookie.

He then delivered a welcome-to-the-NBA moment for the ages courtesy of the reigning league MVP.

Embiid dominated the paint and the glass on a career night on Monday while leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-123 win. He tallied a career-high 70 points and 18 rebounds in the process while overwhelming whatever defense the Spurs dispatched. The tally set a new 76ers team record, passing Wilt Chamberlain in the process.

Whether it was Wembanyama, backup Zach Collins or whatever double- or triple-team the Spurs desperately threw at him, San Antonio had no answers for Embiid's bully ball. The 76ers All-Star set the tone in the first half while posting 34 points and 10 rebounds, toying with his defenders in the post.

Embiid somehow picked up the pace in the third quarter, where he secured his eighth-career 50-point game with more than four minutes remaining. When the quarter was over, Embiid had matched a career-high 59 points alongside 15 rebounds before taking a break on the bench.

There was no slowing down in the fourth quarter. The Spurs kept within striking distance, and Embiid re-entered the game with 6:38 remaining and Philadelphia leading, 118-104. He kept going from inside and out with his 65th point of the night on a pull-up jumper passing the NBA's previous season high of 64 from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

By the time it was done, Embiid had posted one of the greatest individual performances in 76ers history.

Somehow, through all this, Wembanyama didn't have a bad game. Far from it, in fact. Wembanyama tallied 33 points and seven rebounds of his own in another impressive offensive outing for the 7-4 phenom. He was just no match on defense for Embiid, who leveraged his 7-foot, 280 pound frame to outmuscle his 209-pound counterpart.

Embiid set the tone before tip with a walk-by and gentle bump of Wembanyama during pregame warmups. Like pretty much everyone else, even Embiid was impressed by with the physical stature of his opponent.

But he got straight to business with 24 points in the first quarter en route to a historic night.