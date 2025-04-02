Joel Embiid reportedly to undergo arthroscopic surgery on left knee next week

In the latest update on Joel Embiid's health, the Philadelphia 76ers center will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee next week, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Embiid was ruled out for the rest of the season in February after dealing with knee issues throughout the season.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee next week, a team official tells ESPN. Embiid was ruled out for season in late February as he and the 76ers met with doctors to determine the best treatment to alleviate his knee issues. pic.twitter.com/3Be9DzYjfl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2025

