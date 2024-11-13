John Krasinski is People's Sexiest Man Alive: Here's how to watch his hottest movie and TV roles

It's official! John Krasinski is People Magazine's pick for Sexiest Man Alive. While the choice has already divided the internet and riled up some Glen Powell fans, there's no denying John Krasinski's got both star power and staying power, with a decades-spanning career playing both goofballs and gunslingers. Historically, People tends to select a household name with wide appeal over a rising star — and John Krasinski's Jim Halpert eyes certainly seem to have wide appeal.

Still not convinced the guy that did 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016), Big Miracle (2012) and If (2024) should be this year's Sexiest Man Alive? Well, you're not alone, but here's some proof that from Jim Halpert to Jack Ryan, Krasinski has always been a heartthrob. Let's take a look back at some of his goofiest, dreamiest, sweetest and sexiest roles.

The Office (2005-2013)

Dunder Mifflin's dreamiest Wife Guy, the role John Krasinksi may forever be known for (no matter how hard he tries). There's no denying Krasinski's time as Jim Halpert on The Office skyrocketed him to fame, adoration, and ultimately People's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive pick.

License to Wed (2007)

John Krasinski and Mandy Moore star as a newly engaged couple attempting to earn the approval of their quirky family reverend — played by Robin Williams — in License to Wed. Will their love survive the reverend's intensive marriage prep course? Krasinski is classically handsome, charming and brings a bit of that Jim Halpert attitude to this often-overlooked 2007 comedy.

Leatherheads (2008)

John Krasinski goes head-to-head with fellow Sexiest Man Alive George Clooney in this semi-romantic sports comedy about the early days of American football, which also features Renée Zellweger.

Away We Go (2009)

Krasinski has a big bushy beard and a dream to buy his own home opposite Maya Rudolph in this sweet and simple rom-com about a couple of expecting parents on the hunt for where to settle down. Yet another vehicle for Krasinski to warm hearts as an Alternate Universe Jim Halpert, Away We Go is worth revisiting.

A Quiet Place (2018)

John Krasinski directs and stars opposite his real-life wife Emily Blunt in the first chapter of the heart-wrenching sci-fi horror franchise that has taken audiences (quietly) by storm. Due to the nature of the film, Krasinski doesn't have many lines to show off that Jim Halpert charm, ushering in a new, silent, perhaps sexier phase for himself as a protective husband and father and hopeful alien killer.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (2018-2023)

John Krasinski steps into the familiar role of the CIA Analyst once played by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine. The series reboot of Jack Ryan follows the former Marine officer and Afghanistan veteran as he's pulled away from his desk job and back into the field. There's certainly no trace of The Office in Krasinski's portrayal of Jack Ryan, which reveals another side to the Sexiest Man Alive's skills.

John Krasinski's complete career timeline: From Jim Halpert to Jack Ryan

Krasinski launched his career playing floppy-haired paper salesman Jim Halpert and got stuck moonlighting in a cycle of playing small, forgettable parts; silly, unserious characters; or just plain old simple Good Guys for roughly the duration of his time on The Office. In his final years as Jim Halpert, Krasinski transitioned into playing more complicated characters before diving headfirst into Action Hero mode with 13 Hours, then going on to join the MCU and become Jack Ryan.

But it seemed to be his latest comedy If (2024) that cemented the multihyphenate's status as this year's Sexiest Man Alive.

"With this year’s movie IF, which he also starred in, wrote, produced and directed, the actor solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s top filmmakers," People writes.

While we wait for more good news of what's to come from Krasinski, here's a look back at all of his on-screen roles in Hollywood thus far.

Where to watch all of John Krasinski’s shows and movies:

The Office (2005-2013) — Stream on Peacock

Dreamgirls (2006) — Stream on Paramount+

The Holiday (2006) — Stream on Prime Video

Smiley Face (2007) — Watch free on Tubi

License to Wed (2007) — Rent on Amazon

Leatherheads (2008) — Stream on Max

Away We Go (2009) — Rent on Amazon

Brief Interviews with Hideous Men (2009) — Rent on Amazon

It's Complicated (2009) — Stream on Peacock

Something Borrowed (2011) — Rent on Amazon

Big Miracle (2012) — Stream on Max

Promised Land (2012) — Rent on Amazon

Nobody Walks (2012) — Watch free on Tubi

Aloha (2015) — Stream on Netflix

The Hollars (2016) — Rent on Amazon

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016) — Stream on Prime Video

Detroit (2017) — Watch free on Tubi

A Quiet Place (2018) — Stream on Paramount+

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (2018-2023) — Stream on Amazon

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) — Stream on Paramount+

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) — Stream on Disney+

If (2024) — stream on Prime Video or Paramount+