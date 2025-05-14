Johni Broome's subpar vertical jump at NBA draft combine draws jeers on social media

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 14: Johni Broome answers questions from reporters during media availability at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena on May 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The NBA draft combine is underway, running through May 18 in Chicago. And if any draft prospects are trending, chances are they either dazzled during drills and workouts or they disappointed.

Unfortunately for Johni Broome, his name was a popular topic on Thursday because of a vertical jump that was less than impressive. The Auburn star recorded a standing vertical leap of 24.5 inches during testing drills.

By comparison, projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg notched a standing vertical jump of 35.5 inches. VJ Edgecombe, ranked fourth on Yahoo Sports' NBA Draft big board, topped that with a 38.5 inch jump.

Several detractors on social media also pointed out that Broome's standing vertical was less than massive Florida defensive tackle Desmond Watson, who weighs 464 pounds, who jumped 25 inches at the NFL combine. (Watson went undrafted and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent.)

However, perhaps the meanest response came from, of all places, language learning platform Duolingo. The app's social media account quote-tweeted a video of Broome's vertical jump and wrote "Learn Chinese and try Super Duolingo today!"

Many NBA fans got the reference, which alluded to a popular meme that originated in 2022. A graphic circulating on social media featured a fake quote from NBA commissioner Adam Silver saying "Get ready to learn Chinese, buddy" as a warning to players whose behavior was controversial in the league or were playing so badly that they'd soon have to go overseas to play professional basketball.

Broome, 6-foot-10, is projected as a late second-round pick in Kevin O'Connor's mock draft for Yahoo Sports. He's also rated as the No. 45 player on O'Connor's big board.

The 6-foot-10 Broome was one of the best players in college basketball last season and earned consideration for the Naismith National Player of the Year award that eventually went to Flagg. He averaged 18.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks, leading Auburn to a 32-6 record and a Final Four berth in the NCAA tournament.

However, Broome's athleticism was a concern going into the draft and those vertical jump numbers didn't change that perception. Between that and questions about his shooting skills (he shot 28% on 3-pointers last season), he will likely be selected in the draft's second round. Unless, as the Duolingo post joked, Broome goes undrafted and has to go to the G League or overseas to make a living playing basketball.