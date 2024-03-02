Johnny Manziel says he will boycott Heisman Trophy ceremony in support of Reggie Bush

Johnny Manziel, winner of the 2012 Heisman Trophy, said on Saturday that until former USC running Reggie Bush gets his Heisman Trophy back from the NCAA, the former Texas A&M quarterback will be boycotting the annual ceremony.

After careful thought and consideration I will be humbly removing myself from the Heisman trophy ceremony until @ReggieBush gets his trophy back. Doesn’t sit right with my morals and values that he can’t be on that stage with us every year. Reggie IS the Heisman trophy.



Manziel voiced similar support for Bush in August in a post on X saying "The only difference between my story and Reggie's is that my 'illegal activities' did not start until after my Heisman season."

Bush, the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner, and USC were forced to return copies of the trophy after an NCAA investigation found that Bush and his family received impermissible extra benefits, including cash, a rent-free home for his parents near San Diego, and travel expenses from prospective agents.

Due to the sanctions, USC was banned from postseason play for two years, were docked 30 scholarships and were forced to vacate 14 wins, including their 2004 BCS national title.

The Heisman Trust has said it would return the 2005 trophy to Bush if the NCAA reinstated him. So far, the NCAA has declined to do so, even after ushering in the NIL era.

"It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman Trophy 'solely' due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated," said Bush in 2021 on the day the NCAA announced it would allow its athletes to earn income via the use of their name, image and likeness.

In August 2023, Bush filed a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA alleging that the governing body's 2021 statement that he had a "pay-for-play type arrangement" while at USC was false. The NCAA filed a motion to dismiss in November.

Bush rushed for 3,169 yards, caught 95 passes for 1,301 yards and scored 43 touchdowns in three seasons at USC. He retired in 2017 after an 11-year career in the NFL. He joined Fox in 2019 as a college football analyst and was not brought back following the 2022 season.