Jonathan Taylor reportedly back at Colts camp Monday amid trade request but remains on PUP list

Indianapolis Colt running back Jonathan Taylor returned to training camp Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport after he missed time with an ankle injury. Taylor will remain on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, though.

Taylor has been both rehabbing his ankle and been engaged in a very public contract dispute with the organization so far this summer. Colts head coach Shane Steichen, however, said Sunday that Taylor should be with them in the near future.

"He should be back this week," Steichen said, via ESPN's Stephen Holder. "Do I know the exact date he'll be back? No, but he should be back."

That exact date ended up being Monday.

Taylor's situation with the Colts has been very messy in recent weeks. Taylor officially requested a trade away from Indianapolis last month after a meeting with team owner Jim Irsay — who publicly insisted that he would do no such thing. Taylor was eligible for an extension this summer, but the Colts declined to reach a long-term deal with him.

Taylor, 24, had 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns last season in 11 games. He missed a chunk of the season with an ankle injury, and he had surgery on his ankle in January. He has recorded 3,841 rushing yards so far in his career, and has 33 rushing touchdowns — which is the second-most in the league in that span. He led the NFL in both rushing yards and touchdowns in 2021.

Taylor was placed on the PUP list when he arrived at training camp last month, and has yet to participate in the preseason with the Colts. Before he can officially return to the lineup, he must be cleared by the team’s medical staff and activated off the PUP list.

While the two sides clearly aren’t on the same page, Taylor is obviously a very key piece to Indianapolis’ rebound attempt after last season’s horrible outing. The Colts went just 4-12-1 last year, and they hired Steichen to replace interim coach Jeff Saturday. With rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson potentially starting for the franchise this fall, having Taylor in the backfield would obviously be a big help.

Whether Taylor will be ready and/or willing to go for their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10, however, remains to be seen.