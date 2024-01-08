Jordan Love powers Packers past Bears into playoffs; Seahawks, Saints eliminated

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

With the postseason at stake, Jordan Love and the Green Packers delivered on Sunday.

They took on the rival Chicago Bears and came away with 17-9 win to clinch the NFC's final available playoff berth. The Green Bay win eliminated the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints from the postseason.

Love threw two touchdowns to put and keep the Packers in front, then orchestrated a clock-killing that started deep in Packers territory to ice the win. The victory capped a successful campaign for Love in his first season replacing Aaron Rodgers as Green Bay's starting quarterback.

Where the Packers faltered with Rodgers at quarterback and a chance to make the playoffs in last season's finale against the Detroit Lions, they came through on Sunday against a division rival intent on spoiling their postseason hopes.

Love got the Packers on the board with a 10-yard touchdown to Dontayvion Wicks in traffic for a 7-3 first-quarter lead.

He found Wicks again in the third quarter to extend Green Bay's lead to 14-6.

In the fourth, he found Jayden Reed for a 59-yard gain that set up a field goal.

And with a chance to ice the game, Love connected on two third-down passes on a 61-yard, 6:08 fourth quarter drive that ran out the clock. Now in his first season as Green Bay's starter, the Packers are in the playoffs. They'll join the San Francisco Giants, Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC playoff bracket.