Josh Allen mistake turns into spectacular TD for Bills WR Trent Sherfield

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a long completion during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Josh Allen experience was on full display in a wild first half in Miami Sunday night.

It was embodied by a bizarre Buffalo Bills touchdown that started with a lot of luck and ended with a skillful catch by wide receiver Trent Sherfield.

With the Dolphins leading 7-0 late in the second quarter, the Bills had a chance to tie on second-and-goal from the 6-yard line. Allen took a shotgun snap, then targeted Sherfield across the middle of the end zone. But the ball met an obstacle along the way.

It ricocheted high off the helmet of Dolphins pass rusher Andrew Van Ginkel then floated back toward the turf at the back of the end zone. Sherfield maintained a bead on the ball and leaned toward the baseline to corral it while falling out of bounds to secure the catch.

Replay confirmed that he kept both feet in bounds.

The touchdown tied the game at 7-7 and capped a volatile first-half sequence that saw Allen throw two end-zone interceptions and miss Stefon Diggs on a would-be deep touchdown before connecting with Diggs on another deep ball in tight coverage to set up the Sherfield score.

“STEFON DIGGS GOTTA BE DOWN THERE SOMEWHERE” - Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/SMOkTeCTaX — betway (@betwayusa) January 8, 2024

Then the Bills ran out of game clock to end the first half when Allen's red-zone pass to Ty Johnson was stopped short of the goal line in bounds.

Allen does a lot of creative things with the football. Sometimes it doesn't work out. Most of the time it does. It was all on display against the Dolphins on Sunday.