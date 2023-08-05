Justin Verlander loses to Yankees in Astros return, allows 2 runs and 7 hits with only 4 strikeouts

Houston Astros v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 5: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on August 5, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images) (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Justin Verlander's return to the Houston Astros started out hot but fizzled by the end.

The 40-year-old right-hander pitched seven innings before being replaced in his first game for Houston since the New York Mets traded Verlander to the Astros on Tuesday. He had previously pitched in 102 games for Houston from 2017 to 2022.

Verlander allowed seven hits and two runs, including one home run, and struck out four before Kendall Graveman took the mound in relief for the final two innings. The Astros lost, 3-1.

Verlander opened the game well with a three-pitch strikeout of Yankees leadoff batter Jake Bauers. Verlander struck out D.J. LeMahieu to end the first inning after an Aaron Judge fly out to center and two walks.

But Verlander allowed back-to-back hits in the second which opened up a sacrifice fly by Justin Volpe to put the Yankees on the board. Things could have been even worse for Houston in the bottom of the third when Giancarlo Stanton tried to score from second base after a single from LeMahieu. Stanton slowed up right as he approached home plate for the third out of the inning.

Giancarlo Stanton is out at home trying to score on a single, did the Yankees mess this up by not throwing up the stop sign at third? pic.twitter.com/zLJQpzBzYx — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 5, 2023

Bauers eventually got his revenge on Verlander as well in the fifth with a solo home run to right field to retake the lead for New York. The Yankees eventually added one more run to their lead after the Astros replaced Verlander for the eighth inning.

Bauers with a bang. pic.twitter.com/uJOCSNXelx — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 5, 2023

Regardless of this outcome, the Astros have to hope Verlander can retain some of the success he enjoyed during his time in Houston.

The Detroit Tigers traded Verlander to Houston during the 2017 season where he went on to win two Cy Young (in 2018 and 2022), make three All-Stars and have an average ERA of 2.26. Verlander struck out 825 batters in 652 combined innings as well and the Astros won two World Series ( 2017 and 2022).

Since the trade for Verlander, the Astros are tied for the third-best odds to win the World Series (+700, per BetMGM), with the Tampa Bay Rays and behind the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Verlander signed with the Mets on a two-year, $86.7 million deal on Dec. 7, 2022, but didn't make his debut until May after he suffered a shoulder strain. He finished his 16-game stint in New York with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings.