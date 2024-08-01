Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire details struggles with PTSD largely stemming from 2018 shooting

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 10: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire talked about his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder on Thursday after publicly revealing he suffers from PTSD earlier in the week.

Edwards posted to social media on July 29 that he's had "many flare ups" of PTSD over the past month. Thursday, he said a "majority" of his PTSD stems back to a shooting that took place in December of 2018 when he was at LSU. He said conversations with his father, a former marine and police officer, have played a role in the way he handles it.

"It just takes the courage to talk about it and having PTSD and dealing with it, once people kind of bring it up, it's not something that I always want to talk about because I never really know how my body will react or my mind," Edwards-Helaire said Thursday. "It's just something that I can't really pinpoint or know exactly what's going to happen. But just having that safe space and right now, within the past two years and actually being open with my dad — there were points that he told me things that I feel like he never told anybody, even guys that were part of his platoon, guys he was deployed with probably haven't heard the stories or known exactly what he's going through but they haven't talked about it."

Part of Clyde Edwards-Helaire's comments today regarding his PTSD referenced in this post.

"Getting over that hump personally. Knowing everybody goes through things, good, bad, everyone is human... 25 years old just trying to live the rest of my life healthy." #Chiefs @KCTV5 https://t.co/LZBTAp5oZP pic.twitter.com/ycwwpApPJM — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) August 1, 2024

On Dec. 22, 2018, Edwards-Helaire and LSU teammate Jared Small, who Edwards-Helaire said was his best friend, were selling electronics to a man when he pulled a gun on them and tried to rob them. One of the players shot and killed the man, 18-year-old Kobe Johnson, in self-defense.

Neither player was charged after the incident and Edwards-Helaire played in the Fiesta Bowl less than two weeks later. 16 months later, he was drafted by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire opened up about dealing with PTSD.



He told @Leabonics that "you feel like your whole life is, football player or everything is geared towards this, but it's so much more... there's so many things that come with a person." Watch the full presser below ⬇️… pic.twitter.com/qdYtuVF5bW — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) August 1, 2024

In his comments on Thursday, Edwards-Helaire said he’s been admitted to the hospital before because he can’t stop throwing up. He has missed some Chiefs practices in recent seasons for what the team has described as an illness. His time at the podium was the first time he’s spoken in-depth about his struggles over the past six years.