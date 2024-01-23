Karl-Anthony Towns drops career-high 62 points as Hornets spoil historic outing for Timberwolves

NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves Jan 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fans reacts to Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) scoring a three point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at Target Center. Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) set a franchise record 43 points in the first half. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Karl-Anthony Towns nearly upstaged Joel Embiid on Monday night.

Yet somehow, despite a career outing, Towns couldn’t lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a win.

Towns put up a career-high 62 points and shot an impressive 10-of-15 from behind the arc in what was a historic performance. Yet the Timberwolves stumbled late, and Towns seemed to hit a wall, which allowed the Charlotte Hornets to rally out of a 15-point hole and steal the 128-125 win at the Target Center.

Towns dropped 44 of his points in the first half and made eight straight 3-pointers to start the night. His final three of the first half came from just inside the Timberwolves’ halfcourt logo, too. He was feeling it.

KAT CAN’T MISS 🤯



▪️ 44 PTS

▪️ 14-17 FG

▪️ 8-9 3PT



Still an entire half to play.



(via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/P5XlH8xKns — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 23, 2024

Towns missed just three total shots in the first half, and his last 3-point attempt of the second quarter was off the mark. His 44 points were the most scored in the first half since the 1996-97 season.

Despite a ridiculous opening 24 minutes from Towns, the Timberwolves took just a five point lead into halftime. The Hornets, behind 17 first half points from Miles Bridges, wouldn’t go away.

Towns surpassed the 50-point mark just minutes into the third quarter, which he did on a massive dunk along the baseline.

The Timberwolves closed out the third quarter on a 14-5 run, which gave them a 15-point cushion entering the final period. Towns got to 58 points through three quarters.

Towns matched his career high with a right-handed hook shot early in the fourth quarter, though he missed his next four shots — which opened the door for the Hornets. They quickly cut the game to just five points midway through the fourth quarter, and got it back to a single possession after a Timberwolves timeout to close what was an extended 13-3 run.

Finally, Towns set his new career high and broke the Hornets’ run. He caught a pass at the top of the key and drove right to the rim before sinking a contested layup to hit 62 points.

But the Hornets responded right away and finally retook the lead off a Nick Smith corner 3-pointer with just less than four minutes left. The Hornets pushed that lead to five points with just more than a minute left, too, but the Timberwolves pushed back with four free throws and got one last shot with just 10 seconds left in the game. Towns tried to get a game-winner to fall on a drive to the hoop, but he couldn’t draw the foul — which sealed what ended up being a three-point win for the Hornets.

Bridges led the Hornets with 28 points and five rebounds, and Brandon Miller had 27 points. LaMelo Ball finished with 18 points and 13 assists for Charlotte, which shot better than 58% from the field as a team. The win was the Hornets’ 10th of the season.

Towns finished with 62 points, eight rebounds and two assists. He shot 21-of-35 from the field, and went 10-of-15 from the 3-point line and 10-of-14 the free throw line. He is the first player in league history to have at least 10 made 3-pointers, 2-pointers and free throws in the same game.

Nickeil Alexander added 18 points, and Rudy Gobert finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Those three were the only Timberwolves players to hit double figures. They’ve now lost back-to-back games at home for the first time this season.

Towns' night came while Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was having a night of his own. Embiid dropped a career-high 70 points and had 18 rebounds to lead the 76ers past Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid set a new 76ers franchise record, too, and surpassed Wilt Chamberlain in the process. The last time there were two 60 point games on the same day in the NBA was back in 1978. Towns and Embiid's scoring nights also came on the 18th anniversary of Kobe Bryant's 81-point game, which is the second-highest scoring performance in league history.

