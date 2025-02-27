Kevin Durant's future not with Suns, Luka the next great Laker and Paul George is done podding

By Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports

Vincent Goodwill and Dan Titus react to Kevin Durant’s latest comments on a return to the Golden state Warriors.

Vince and Dan then discuss if there’s any possibility Luka Doncic isn’t a Laker for long term and Anthony Davis’ belief that there is no chance no one knew about the trade before it took place.

Later Vince and Dan then take a look at Paul George putting a pause on his podcast and why Jayson Tatum feels under appreciated.

(01:48) Kevin Durant talks Warriors and his future

(14:52) Any chance Luka doesn’t stay with the Lakers?

(22:52) Anthony Davis doesn’t believe no one knew about trade

(30:03) Paul George hits pause on his podcast

(38:01) Jayson Tatum under appreciated

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!