Kim Ng, former Miami Marlins GM, hired by Athletes Unlimited as senior advisor

Spring Training Grapefruit League Media Day DUNEDIN, FL - FEBRUARY 16: General Manager of the Miami Marlins Kim Ng speaks to the media during the Spring Training Grapefruit League Media Day at Blue Jays Player Development Complex on Thursday, February 16, 2023 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Former Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng has been hired by Athletes Unlimited as a senior advisor.

Ng, who became MLB's first-ever female GM in Nov. 2020, will oversee the development of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), which is set to launch in the spring of 2025.

"Kim's groundbreaking accolades are truly unparalleled, and we are thrilled to welcome her back to the softball world and have her lead our team as we launch the AUSL," said CEO Jon Patricof. "Her experience at the highest levels of professional sports will be critical as we develop every aspect of this new league. Cheri and I have been seeking a leader to launch the AUSL and Kim has been at the top of the list of candidates since day one."

Ng, who played college softball at the University of Chicago, also worked as an assistant GM with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees from 1998-2011 and later as MLB's senior vice president of baseball operations under Joe Torre.

After three seasons with the Marlins, Ng parted ways with the franchise in October after she declined her mutual option.

AUSL's planned growth

The AUSL will begin play with four touring teams and a 30-game season (60 total games) with games airing on ESPN's networks. Former players Jessica Mendoza, Cat Osterman, and Natasha Watley are league advisors and will consult with Ng on AUSL's strategic direction.

In 2026, the plan is for AUSL's teams to be based in 6-8 different cities as the sport prepares to be part of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.