Knicks vs. Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton takes swipe at Ben Stiller after Indiana bounces New York from playoffs

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates the team's win after Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Tyrese Haliburton got the win and the last word.

Check back in 25 or 30 years to see if the barbs Haliburton and actor/director Ben Stiller exchanged during the Eastern Conference finals will have the enduring memory of the feud between Reggie Miller and Spike Lee. But in the culture of 2025, the Indiana Pacers star scored a strong final zinger against the New York Knicks superfan.

Prior to Saturday's Game 6 matchup, a clip of Haliburton arriving at the Pacers' home arena of Gainbridge Fieldhouse circulated online. The two-time All-Star cut an imposing figure walking down a corridor dressed all in black, referencing the Knicks doing the same before last year's Game 6 playoff matchup.

But in response to the video, Stiller focused on the duffel bag Haliburton was carrying.

Good thing he brought his duffel for the flight to NY. https://t.co/0vHKAEPHhI — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) May 31, 2025

"Good thing he brought his duffel for the flight to NY," Stiller quipped.

It was a good line from Stiller, implying that the Knicks would win Game 6 and send the series back to Madison Square Garden for a decisive Game 7. But it rang hollow approximately six hours later when the Pacers won, 125-108, and eliminated New York from the NBA playoffs. And Haliburton responded while celebrating Indiana's victory.

"Nah, was to pack y'all up," he replied, following up an on-court win with a social media win.

Nah, was to pack y’all up https://t.co/hhgo9fp8ib — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 1, 2025

Stiller showed he was a good sport and no hard feelings lingered, wishing Haiburton and the Pacers well in their NBA Finals matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Congrats," he said. "All the best in OKC."

Congrats. All the best in OKC. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 1, 2025

So will Haliburton start trading digs with any celebrity Thunder fans during the NBA Finals? Maybe with legendary WWE broadcaster Jim Ross? Is "Saturday Night Live" alum and "Barry" star Bill Hader on social media? Would sniping back and forth with actor James Marsden bring the same juice?

Perhaps an opponent will rise once the NBA Finals begin on Thursday.