Kyle Shanahan says Christian McCaffrey could return for playoffs, but RB's IG post indicates differently

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are not in a good place right now, and that includes the status of Christian McCaffrey.

The All-Pro running back was placed in injured reserve Monday after spraining his PCL in Sunday's blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. The loss was a low point for the 5-7 Niners, who have been beset by injuries in a season with clear Super Bowl aspirations.

McCaffrey was initially said to be out at least six weeks — with five weeks left in the season. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan provided some reason for hope Wednesday when asked if McCaffrey could conceivably return during the playoffs, saying "Yeah, I believe so."

The player himself, however, seemed a little less optimistic on Instagram hours later. McCaffrey didn't specifically say he was out for the season, but the past tense "This wasn’t my year" and his pledge to "work smarter and harder than ever to come back better from this" certainly make it sound like he's accepted he's not playing again this season.

McCaffrey's full caption:

Football is the greatest game on the planet to me. I love that you can find out exactly who you are without ever saying a word. It lifts you up and breaks you down and it can happen fast. It's humbling in the best ways. You can do everything right and still fail. Thats life and that's football. It's a constant test of wills and those who just keep going tend to reap the benefits of their perseverance.

This wasn't my year, and sometimes when it rains, it pours. You can feel sorry for yourself and listen to the birds, or you can hold the line. I'm grateful for the support of everyone in my corner and promise I'll work smarter and harder than ever to come back better from this. I love my teammates, I love the 9ers, and I love football. God doesn't miss. Onward ➡️🙏🏼

If this is really it for McCaffrey, 2024 will be nothing more than a lost season for one of the best running backs in football. The 28-year-old was a late scratch before Week 1 with a calf and Achilles injury and didn't make his debut until Week 10.

McCaffrey ended up playing only four games, with progressively fewer yards from scrimmage in each game. Back-up running back Jordan Mason — also now on IR with a high ankle sprain — did an admirable job of filling in, but McCaffrey's absence was still noticeable for an offense dependent on high-octane players in skill positions.

Assuming he's done, McCaffrey will be back next year, having signed a two-year, $38 million extension before the season that takes him through 2027.