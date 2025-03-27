Lakers converting Jordan Goodwin to full NBA contract for postseason eligibility, waive Cam Reddish

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: Jordan Goodwin #30 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives under the basket against Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Jordan Goodwin made a positive enough impression on the Los Angeles Lakers during the 19 games he's played this season that the team wants him on its postseason roster.

As a result, Goodwin's contract has been converted from a two-way deal limiting his time on the Lakers roster to a standard NBA contract that now makes him eligible for the playoffs. To make room for Goodwin, Cam Reddish was waived, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

In his 19 games (five starts) with the Lakers, Goodwin has averaged 6.4 points, 3.9 points and 1.4 assists while shooting 41% on 46 3-point attempts in 20.5 minutes per game. Goodwin's aggressiveness on the offensive boards, averaging 1.5 per game, has particularly stood out to the Lakers, according to Charania.

Under a two-way contract, Goodwin was only eligible to play with the Lakers for 19 games in addition to the postseason restriction. So for him to continue with the team, his contract had to be converted.

Goodwin, 26, was in training camp with the Lakers. But after injuries limited him to only one preseason appearance, he was waived and then signed with the team's G League club in South Bay. He averaged 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the G League this season.

In four NBA seasons, Goodwin has averaged 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists and 32% shooting on 3s. He's also played for the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2021 out of Saint Louis.

Reddish averaged 3.2 points, two rebounds and 0.7 assists in 33 games during his second season with the Lakers. He was supposed to be traded to the Charlotte Hornets in a package including Dalton Knecht and a 2031 unprotected first-round pick for center Mark Williams before the deal was rescinded when Williams failed his physical.