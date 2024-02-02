Lakers stun Celtics with 3rd home loss as LeBron James, Anthony Davis watch from bench

Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 01: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers watches the second quarter of a game against the Boston Celtics from the bench at the TD Garden on February 01, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images) (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The pregame injury report on Thursday looked like bad news for the Los Angeles Lakers.

But with All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis both sidelined for a showdown with the Celtics, Lakers roles players delivered a stunning 114-105 upset in Boston.

The loss was just the third at home for the Celtics following a 22-2 start at TD Garden. It was also their third in the last two weeks since a franchise-best 20-0 start at home.

Austin Reaves delivered the offense for Los Angeles in a 32-effort that saw him hit a career-high seven 3-pointers. The Lakers defense, meanwhile, frustrated Boston's All-Stars on a poor shooting night for both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

For a struggling Lakers team, it was an encouraging road victory over the Eastern Conference's best first-half team on the fourth leg of a six-game road swing. They're now 2-2 on the road trip after starting with a double-overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.