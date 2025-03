LaMelo Ball ruled out for season after undergoing procedures on ankle, wrist

LaMelo Ball's offseason is getting started early.

The Charlotte Hornets star was ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing a pair of procedures on his right ankle and wrist, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2025

