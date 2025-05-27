Lamine Yamal signs 6-year extension with F.C. Barcelona after remarkable season

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal extended his contract with F.C. Barcelona after a standout season with the Catalan club. The extension follows months of negotiations between his agents and the club before his current contract expires in 2026.

On Tuesday, Barca announced the 17-year-old's six-year extension with a social media post captioned "The future is now." The new deal keeps Yamal in Barca, whom he joined when he was 7, through 2031. The details of his contract have not been disclosed.

The future is now. pic.twitter.com/VP2WQmbNHN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 27, 2025

Barca's sporting director Deco referred to Yamal's deal as "the best signing" the Culers have made in years. Club president Joan Laporta previously stated that Yamal deserves "special treatment."

Yamal debuted for Barcelona's senior team as a 15-year-old and emerged as one of their best players. The youngster helped Spain win the UEFA Euro tournament last summer with a goal and four assists, three of which came in the knockout stage.

He followed the international breakthrough with a stunning season for his club, helping Barcelona win the Spanish treble: La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa. In 55 appearances, Yamal scored 18 goals and registered 25 assists. Apart from their domestic dominance, Barca also made it to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League before falling to Inter Milan.

Yamal signed his previous contract in 2023 but was limited to a three-year commitment due to being under 18. His 18th birthday this July made way for him to sign the extension that keeps him at Camp Nou until he is 23.

In three seasons with Barcelona, Yamal tallied 14 goals in 17 appearances. Barca finished this past La Liga season with a 28-4-6 (W-D-L) record, winning the title with 88 points.