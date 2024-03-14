Lions coach Dan Campbell, EVP and GM Brad Holmes receive extensions, team announces

Dan Campbell Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (Tony Ding/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes both received extensions on Thursday, the Detroit Lions announced.

The Lions head coach and executive vice president and general manager are now locked in through the 2027 season.

This story will be updated.

