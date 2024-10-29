Lions WR Jameson Williams, already under PED suspension, involved in police probe on how he avoided gun arrest

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a lot on his plate, apparently.

Last year, he was suspended six games for violations of the NFL's gambling policy. Last week, he was suspended two games for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy. And now, it's been reported that he has an entirely different pending legal matter.

The 23-year-old speedster is the central figure in an internal affairs investigation by the Detroit Police Department over how he went from facing an arrest on a gun charge to being free to go, according to 7 News Detroit's Ross Jones.

The Lions responded to the reported situation with a statement:

"Jameson made us aware immediately that he was a passenger in a routine traffic stop on October 8th. We discussed the incident with him and have kept the league informed of what we know. We understand he was released without incident or citation. It is now our understanding that the Detroit Police Department is revisiting the matter. Jameson has hired an attorney, and we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process."

Jameson Williams was facing an arrest. Then a police sergeant, and Lions fan, arrived

The near arrest reportedly occurred on Oct. 8, weeks before the PED suspension, when Williams and his brother were pulled over after midnight and told officers they had two handguns in the car. While the guns were properly registered and Williams' brother had a concealed pistol license (CPL), Williams did not have the latter and was facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle.

As this was all going down, body cams show Williams repeatedly informed the officer what he does for a living, saying at one point "I play for the Lions, bro. I’m Jameson Williams." That didn't prevent him from being handcuffed and placed in a squad car.

However, Williams reportedly wasn't taken to jail. Instead, a sergeant was called to the scene, and he turned out to be a Lions fan who immediately recognized Williams' name and was shown to have the Lions logo as the wallpaper on his phone. At one point, the sergeant is seen whispering to the arresting officers “I’m so mad at you two,” though Detroit police commander Michael McGinnis reportedly claimed he was saying it "in a jovial way."

The sergeant reportedly proceeded to make a series of phone calls to higher-ranking officials trying to determine if Williams should be arrested or if his brother's CPL should cover both guns. He eventually concluded on camera that Williams would have to be taken to jail, but minutes later, he spoke to a lieutenant who said Williams should be released from custody.

The sergeant was pleased, per 7 News Detroit:

"OK. Beautiful. I'm good to let him go?" the sergeant asks before hanging up. "You're a [expletive] hero. Thank you so much."

Williams was reportedly released, with his gun returned and no police report written or warrant request submitted.

Nothing more happened until 7 News Detroit started asking questions about the traffic stop. They were reportedly told by a deputy chief that only one gun was found, but were then given the body cam footage when police chief James White learned about the second gun and ordered the internal affairs investigation.

Detroit police have reportedly since submitted a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle.

Williams' attorney Todd Flood insisted in a statement to 7 News Detroit that both guns were properly registered:

"On October 8, my clients were pulled over for an alleged traffic violation. During the course of the stop, my clients were both cooperative and respectful with the police officers. With the two pistols that were found in the vehicle, they were both properly registered and the driver in the vehicle had the proper credentials to carry them. We have cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to do so."

Jameson Williams has been a turbulent presence for the Lions

The Lions drafted Williams 12th overall in 2022, back when he was seen as a boom-or-bust prospect out of Alabama, with significant talent and injury concerns. Two-and-half years later, there's been some boom, but mostly bust at this point.

Williams had to miss most of his rookie year after tearing his ACL in the 2022 College Football championship game and caught only one pass in six games when he returned. He was a breakout candidate for his sophomore year, up until he was caught betting on college football games at the Lions' team hotel, a violation of the NFL's gambling rules.

This season was shaping up to be the year the Lions and their fans were waiting for, as Williams opened the season with a 121-yard game and proceeded to post 365 yards in his first five games, already setting a new career high.

Then the PED suspension, and now this. He is scheduled to return on Nov. 10 against the Houston Texans, with the gun charge potentially still pending.