Little League World Series: Florida wins extra-innings championship thriller over Taiwan on chaotic walk-off bunt

Taiwan kept Florida off the scoreboard for 5 2/3 innings of Sunday's Little League World Series championship game.

But Florida sent the game into extra innings while down to its last out then secured a 2-1 win in the eighth on a chaotic walk-off bunt.

Starting in the eighth inning, LLWS offenses begin the inning with a runner on second base. With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth, Florida's Hunter Alexander laid down a bunt to advance the runner to third. But nobody covered first base on the throw to third, allowing the game-winning run to score as the ball bounced into the outfield.

The win is the first in nine trips to a LLWS final by teams from Florida. It denied Taiwan its 18th LLWS and what would have been its first since 1996.

Taiwan scores first, stifles Florida early

Tawain got the scoring started in the first inning after Florida pitcher Jacob Bibaud issued leadoff walks to start the game. Hu Yen-Chun plated Chiu Wei-Che on a single with two outs that made it through the left side of the infield to give Taiwan a 1-0 lead.

Taiwan then loaded the bases with two outs on a hit-by-pitch from Bibaud, but Florida got out of the inning allowing just a single run. From there, a series of missed opportunities from Florida's offense defined the game. The first-inning run was the only run of the game for Taiwan, but it was the only one it needed.

Taiwan starting pitcher Ciou Zhi-Kai issued two walks with two outs in the bottom of the first. But he struck out DeMarco Mieses out to end the inning without allowing a run.

After a scoreless top of the second, Florida then faced its best scoring opportunity without securing a hit. Zhi-Kai issued two walks and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases for Florida with no outs. But he induced a double-play ball on a hard-hit ball to third base that didn't produce a run.

Taiwan got the force-out at third, then threw home to tag the Florida baserunner out and complete the double play. Christopher Chikodroff then singled to load the bases again. But Zhi-Kai shut down the scoring threat again with an inning-ending strikeout.

The third inning saw Florida put runners on first and second with one out. Once again, Zhi-Kai got out of the jam without allowing a run. He got out of another in the fourth when Florida left Liam Morrisey stranded on third base.

The fifth inning was Florida's turn to work out of a jam. Lathan Norton replaced Bibaud on the mound after a double put Taiwan runners on second and third with one out. Norton then walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. But he induced consecutive flyouts to left field to end the inning and keep Florida within a 1-0 deficit.

Florida didn't capitalize in the bottom of the inning. With Wei-Che on the mound in relief of Zhi-Kai, Florida put a man on second base with two outs. But Wei-Che struck out Hunter Alexander swinging to end the inning and leave another Florida runner stranded.

A scoreless top of the sixth produced a chance for Florida to tie the game and send it into extra innings. Chase Anderson reached on a leadoff hit-by-pitch from Wei-Che to put the tying run on first base

Wei-Che then issued a two-out walk to put runners on first and second, setting up Mieses for some late-inning heroics.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Mieses finally plated Florida's first run. He hit a 2-0 offering from Wei-Che into shallow left field that allowed Anderson to score from second base. Taiwan then secured the third out of the sixth to send the game into extra innings.

Taiwan had a chance to go ahead in the top of the seventh. But reliever Lathan Norton got out of the inning with an inning-ending pop-up to leave Taiwan runners stranded at first and second.

Then Florida saw another scoring opportunity missed in the bottom of the seventh. With a runner on first and two outs, Christopher Chikodroff hit a line drive fair that rolled into the left-field corner. Luis Calo had a chance to score from first, but Florida manager Jonathan Anderson held him up at third base.

The third baseman bobbled the cutoff throw, but Calo had already turned back to third after initially rounding for home. Taiwan then secured an inning-ending strikeout to send the game to the eighth, where offenses start the inning with a runner on second base.

Taiwan's 17 LLWS titles entering Sunday were the most by any international team. But they hadn't won a championship since 1996. Japan has since taken over as the dominant international program with 8 LLWS titles since Taiwan's last for a total of 11.

Florida, meanwhile, entered Sunday's game having never produced a LLWS champion. Eight teams from Florida had previously advanced to the final, the most by any state without producing a champion.