Live Nation's $30 ticket deal this summer offers affordable seats for Cyndi Lauper, The Offspring, Nelly and dozens more

Summer tours are aplenty this year, but for a lot of the big arena shows and festivals, prices have gotten prohibitively expensive thanks to things like dynamic pricing and competitive presale and resale markets. Fortunately, Live Nation has a solution that will still let fans get tickets to some great shows for a reasonable price: they're launching a $30 Ticket to Summer promotion this week so that fans can pay just $30 for tickets to a wide variety of shows across the U.S. and Canada. Starting on May 21, fans can buy these specially-priced tickets which will only be available while supplies last, You can check out nostalgia acts like yacht rock legends Toto and Christopher Cross (who are performing on the same bill with Men at Work), '90s favorites like Goo Goo Dolls, Blink-182 and Barenaked Ladies, or more current acts like Luke Bryan, Halsey or AJR.

You can check out the up-to-date list of performers below, and find out everything you need to know about this special concert deal.

How to buy $30 concert tickets:

Live Nation's $30 concert ticket promotion is accessible on their website, where you can check out a complete list of performers, dates, and venues. You can learn more about which shows are eligible for this promotion at LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer. Once you've select the event you are interested in, look for the "$30 Ticket to Summer" ticket type, add tickets to your cart, and proceed to the checkout.

When does Live Nation's $30 Ticket To Summer promotion start?

General on sale ticketing for the $30 Ticket To Summer deals begins May 21 at 10 a.m. local venue times on Live Nation.

Are these Live Nation concert tickets really $30?

Yes, LiveNation's $30 ticket price includes all service fees, before taxes. Any taxes will be added as applicable by city, state and/or venue. The only catch is that

Which concerts are part of the $30 ticket deal?

Dozens of performers are participating in the $30 Ticket To Summer deal, here's an up-to-date list of participating acts:

$uicideboy$

Avril Lavigne

Barenaked Ladies

Big Time Rush

Billy Idol

The Black Keys

Cody Jinks

Coheed and Cambria

Counting Crows

Cyndi Lauper

Dierks Bentley

Dispatch

The Doobie Brothers

The Driver Era

Goo Goo Dolls

Halsey

Hardy

Hauser

James Taylor

Keith Urban

Kesha

Kidz Bop Kids

Leon Bridges

Little Big Town

+Live+ & Collective Soul

Luke Bryan

Nelly

The Offspring

Pantera

Papa Roach & Rise Against

Peach Pit & Briston Maroney

Pierce the Veil

Rod Stewart

Simple Minds

Slightly Stoopid

Styx & Kevin Cronin Band

Summer of Loud

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Thomas Rhett

Toto + Christopher Cross + Men at Work

Volbeat

Weird Al Yankovic

Willie Nelson