LSU RB John Emery tears ACL and is out for 2024 season

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 01 Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic - USC vs LSU LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 01: LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (22) breaks away from USC Trojans cornerback John Humphrey (19) during the Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic featuring the USC Trojans versus the LSU Tigers on September 1, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LSU RB John Emery’s 2024 season is over after just one game.

The Tigers sixth-year running back suffered a torn ACL in practice on Tuesday according to NOLA.com and will miss the rest of the season. Emery had 10 carries for 61 yards in No. 18 LSU's season-opening loss to USC in Week 1.

He led the team in rushing yards in the 27-20 loss and also received the most carries. Josh Williams had nine carries for 33 yards, while Kaleb Jackson had five carries for 14 yards.

Emery was set to play a big role for the Tigers this fall after he came back to LSU for another season following his graduation in May of 2024. The knee injury also comes after Emery suffered a torn right ACL against Florida in November of 2023 and missed the end of last season.

In seven games a season ago, Emery had 23 carries for 121 yards and one TD.

A former five-star recruit, Emery has 223 carries for 1,123 yards and 14 TDs across his LSU career. His best season came in 2022 when he had 76 carries for 375 yards and scored six touchdowns. He also added 13 catches for 129 yards and two receiving scores.

He’s also just one of two players remaining from the 2019 LSU team that went undefeated and won the national title. Williams was on the scout team that season and Emery had 39 carries as a true freshman.

Without Emery, LSU will rely more on Williams and Jackson along with four-star freshman RB Caden Durham. RB Trey Holly is currently suspended after pleading not guilty to a charge of illegal use of a weapon and has a September court date.