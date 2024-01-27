Luka Dončić scores 73 points vs. Hawks, tied for fourth-most in NBA history

Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 26: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Luka Dončić already had the Dallas Mavericks' all-time single-game scoring record. He just increased it by double digits.

The recently minted NBA All-Star starter scored 73 points against the Atlanta Hawks to reset his career high in scoring, the Mavericks scoring record and perhaps our understanding of his ceiling. The Mavericks needed nearly every other one of the points in a 148-143 win.

The total ties Wilt Chamberlain and David Thompson for the fourth-most scored in a single game in NBA history.

With that total, Dončić becomes the 10th player in NBA history to top the rare mark of 70 points. Here's the full group:

Wilt Chamberlain (100, did it five other times)

Kobe Bryant (81)

David Thompson (73)

Elgin Baylor (71)

Donovan Mitchell (71)

David Robinson (71)

Damian Lillard (71)

Devin Booker (70)

Joel Embiid (70)

This article will be updated with more information.