March Madness: 3-point line at Portland NCAA tournament games was 9 inches short

Texas and North Carolina State play during the second half of an Elite Eight college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Portland, Ore. The 3-point line for the women's NCAA Tournament at Moda Center had a discrepancy in distance at each end of the court that went unnoticed through four games over two days before Texas and North Carolina State were informed of the problem ahead of their Elite Eight matchup on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tim Booth) (Tim Booth/AP)

A bizarre scene took place in Portland ahead of Sunday's NCAA women's tournament game between NC State and Texas as officials took out measuring tapes to measure the distance of the 3-point lines.

It turns out that one of them was short. The NCAA announced in a statement on Monday that the 3-point line on one side of the court was nine inches longer than regulation.

Per the statement, "the center-hole" on the court was punched in the wrong place, leading to the discrepancy. The statement cited "human error" as the cause of the misplaced line.

Here’s what the NCAA found out about the 3-point lines in Portland: One was 9 inches shorter than the other at the apex at the arc. pic.twitter.com/cQCsR23dUr — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 1, 2024

"The center-hole was placed approximately 9 inches from the center of the basket, causing the arc of the 3-point line to be approximately 9 inches short at the apex of the arc," the statement reads.

The center-hole is defined as follows, per the statement:

"For all NCAA courts, a small hole is punched in the floor at each end of the court that indicates 'center-of-basket' during the finishing process."

Per the statement, the sides of the 3-point line were properly placed. It also said the 3-point arc on the opposite side of the court and all other lines were also properly marked.

The discrepancy was discovered prior to Sunday's regional final between the Wolfpack and Longhorns. With the discovery made just prior to tip, the game was played with the misplaced lines. Each team played a half with the shorter 3-point line.

NC State shot 9 of 18 from 3-point distance in a 77-66 win. Texas went 1 for 6. The Wolfpack actually performed better on the regulation line, where they shot 5 of 10 from long-distance, according to the statement.

Four prior NCAA tournament games were played on the court before the error was discovered, all of them in the Sweet 16. UConn and USC will play the final game on the court Monday night in the tournament's last regional final. The court will be regulation for the Huskies and Trojans.

"Overnight in Portland, the incorrect 3-point line was painted over with a color that matches as closely as possible the wood grain of the floor, and the correct 3-point line was painted on in black," the statement reads. "This change brings the court into full compliance with NCAA playing rules."

The NCAA also announced that it inspected all other courts in play in the men's and women's NCAA tournaments including those in place for the Final Four and that they were up to regulation.

The NCAA vowed more stringent quality control measures moving forward.

"We apologize for this error and the length of time for which it went unnoticed," the statement reads. "Simply put, this court did not meet our expectations, and the NCAA should have caught the error sooner.