March Madness: Arkansas, John Calipari hand Kansas its first NCAA tournament first-round loss since 2006

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - MARCH 20: John Calipari head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks works the sideline during the first round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Amica Mutual Pavillion on March 20, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Maybe John Calipari's better off as the underdog.

Calipari's 10th-seeded Arkansas beat No. 7 Kansas, 79-72 Thursday in one of the marquee matchups of the first round of the NCAA tournament.

In doing so, the Razorbacks eliminated a Kansas team that was ranked No. 1 early in the season and Calipari's Hall of Fame counterpart Bill Self. The loss marks a disappointing end to a Kansas season that started with championship expectations in Lawrence. Instead the Jayhawks exit the NCAA tournament without a win.

The loss ends a 17-season streak for Kansas of advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament. The last time Kansas lost in the first was was to Bradley in 2006.

The win marks the first NCAA tournament win for John Calipari since 2023 and his second since reaching the Elite Eight with Kentucky in 2019. A first-round exit as a No. 3 seed spelled the end of Calipari's Kentucky tenure last season, two years after his Wildcats lost as a No. 2 seed in the first round to No. 15 seed St. Peter's.

This time, it was Calipari's turn to win as the underdog in his first time coaching a double-digit seed in the NCAA tournament in 24 trips. He'll lead the Razorbacks into the second round, where they'll take on the winner between No. 2 seed St. John's and No. 15 Omaha. A potential coaching showdown between Calipari and Rick Pitino awaits.

Arkansas led 47-44 after a sizzling first half for both teams. The Razorbacks then took control with a 7-0 run to start the second, only to see Kansas rally back for a 67-64 lead with 4:55 remaining. But Arkansas answered with another 7-0 run to take a 71-67 lead with 1:47 remaining on a Johnell Davis 3-pointer. Kansas never led again.

