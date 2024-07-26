Mariners reportedly land LF Randy Arozarena in deal with Rays

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NY - JULY 21: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a home run during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on July 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images) (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Randy Arozarena is headed to Seattle.

The Mariners struck a deal to land the Tampa Bay Rays star in a trade on Thursday night, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Source confirms: Mariners have acquired Randy Arozarena. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 26, 2024

It's unclear what the Rays will receive in return.

Arozarena is in the middle of his fifth season with the Rays this summer, and is coming off his first All-Star campaign last year. He’s hit a career-low .213 with 15 home runs and 36 RBI in 99 games with the Rays this season.

