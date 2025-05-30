Marlins reportedly designate Ronny Simon for assignment days after he shed tears during three-error game

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Ronny Simon #41 of the Miami Marlins during the game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on May 27, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images)

Miami Marlins rookie Ronny Simon received plenty of encouragement following his emotional, three-error game Wednesday. If Simon is going to get a chance to make up for those mistakes, it could come with another club, as the Marlins will reportedly designate the rookie for assignment Friday, according to Sports Grid's Craig Mish.

Simon entered the MLB spotlight Wednesday after a particularly rough performance in a 10-8 win over the San Diego Padres. Simon was charged with three errors over the first four innings, allowing the Padres to tie the game after the Marlins took an early 6-0 lead.

At one point in the contest, Marlins manager Clayton McCullough seemingly used a mound visit to offer words of encouragement to Simon. As the 25-year-old walked off the field following the fourth inning, he could be seen wiping tears from his eyes.

After a brutal sequence of defensive mistakes, Ronny Simon is out of the game in the bottom of the 5th inning pic.twitter.com/P5BhYV94Nb — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) May 28, 2025

He walked straight into the clubhouse, where he was followed by a few players and coaches.

When the team took the field in the bottom of the fifth inning, Simon was no longer in the game.

Following the contest, McCullough talked about that decision, saying he felt it was "prudent" given everything that happened on the field.

While it was a rough moment, there was a chance for a happy ending. Simon received an outpouring of encouragement from various players — and former players — around the league, including Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.

With Friday's move, it could take some time before Simon gets another chance in the majors. After being designated for assignment, Simon will likely be placed on waivers. If he clears waivers, Simon could wind up back in the Marlins' minor-league system.

It's unclear how long Simon would remain in the minors. He dominated Triple-A prior to his initial 2025 call up, hitting .354 over 60 plate appearances. If he can keep that up, he could find his way back to the Marlins before long and get the second chance he deserves.