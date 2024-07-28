Marlins rookie Xavier Edwards becomes third MLB player to hit for cycle this season

Miami Marlins v Milwaukee Brewers MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 28: Xavier Edwards #63 of the Miami Marlins reacts while rounding the bases after hitting a lead-off home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on July 28, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Miami Marlins rookie shortstop Xavier Edwards became the third player in Major League Baseball to hit for the cycle this season, accomplishing the feat in Sunday's 6–2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Edwards started off his breakout day with a flourish, hitting the first pitch of the game for home run off Tobias Myers. That was the first home run of his major league career (and only his 14th in professional baseball).

He followed up with a double in the fifth inning and a triple in seventh before completing the cycle by beating out a ninth-inning infield single. Including a third-inning walk, Edwards reached base five times on Sunday.

Edwards is the third player – and second rookie – to hit for the cycle this season in MLB, following the Texas Rangers' Wyatt Langford and Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros. He's the second Marlins player to do so, joining Luis Arraez in an exclusive club for the franchise.

After the 4-for-4 day, Edwards is batting .379 with a .956 OPS. He took over as Miami's starting shortstop in June for the disappointing Tim Anderson, who was batting .214 with a .463 OPS. Anderson was eventually designated for assignment in July, making Edwards the clear starter. He became the team's leadoff hitter with Jazz Chisholm Jr. getting traded to the New York Yankees on Saturday.

Still a rookie after playing 30 games with Miami last season, he began this year on the injured list with a foot infection. He played 26 games for Triple-A Jacksonville before rejoining the Marlins.

Edwards was the San Diego Padres' first-round selection (No. 38 overall) out of North Broward Preparatory School in Coconut Creek, Florida. He was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019 and played two seasons in their organization before being dealt to the Marlins in 2022.