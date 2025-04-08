Masters tee times for Rounds 1, 2: When do Scheffler, McIlroy tee off?

Jason Day, of Australia, walks up the 10th fairway during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The 2025 Masters tees off on Thursday, and weather is expected to be exceptional. Here are the notable pairings for the first two rounds of the event, all times ET:

8:35 a.m. (11:49 a.m Friday): Bernhard Langer (final Masters), Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (amateur)9:47 a.m. (1:01 p.m.): Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee9:58 a.m. (1:12 p.m.): Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley10:15 a.m. (1:23 p.m.): Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (amateur) 10:26 a.m. (1:34 p.m.): Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton12:50 p.m. (9:36 a.m.): Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im1:01 p.m. (9:47 a.m.): Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland1:12 p.m. (9:58 a.m.): Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia1:23 p.m. (10:15 a.m.): Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry1:34 p.m. (10:26 a.m.): Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

For full field pairings, go here. The Masters officially begins at 7:25 a.m. with the ceremonial tee shots of Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.