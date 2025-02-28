Matthew Stafford returning to the Rams + Is Shedeur Sanders' draft stock falling? | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Jason Fitz and Charles Robinson are joined by Jori Epstein from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis to debut a new segment - “News or Noise.” They start the show talking about breaking news - Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have reached an agreement on a restructured deal. C Rob makes the point that Stafford likely looked at Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the New York Jets and factored that into his decision. Next, the crew discusses whether Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock is falling to QB3 behind Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

Then Fitz, C-Rob and Jori run through more news, including reports that the Packers are listening to offers for CB Jaire Alexander, rumors that the Colts are interested in making a play for QB Daniel Jones and the Chiefs franchise tagging Trey Smith. They also discuss Bill Belichick appearing on off-season Hard Knocks with the UNC Tar Heels football team, how the Cowboys giving Osa Odighizuwa a massive extension may affect Micah Parson’s future in Dallas and the NFL trying to add an 18th game to the schedule.

(2:35) - News or noise: Stafford staying in LA

(12:15) - News or noise: Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock falling

(25:35) - News or noise: Packers taking offers for Jaire Alexander

(27:15) - News or noise: Colts interested in Daniel Jones

(29:40) - News or noise: Chiefs plan to franchise tag Trey Smith

(34:00) - UNC to be featured on offseason Hard Knocks

(37:05) - News or noise: Cowboys plans to extend Osa Odighizuwa

(45:55) - News or noise: NFL will try to negotiate 18th game this summer

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts