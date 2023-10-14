Memphis player ejected for apparent punch to Tulane lineman's groin during Green Wave's win

Navy v Memphis MEMPHIS, TN - SEPTEMBER 26: A detailed view of a Memphis Tigers helmet at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on September 26, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee (Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images) (Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images)

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Memphis defensive lineman Andres Fox was ejected from his team’s loss to Tulane on Friday night after he appeared to punch Tulane offensive lineman Josh Remetich in the groin.

Remetich crumpled to the ground in pain at the end of a play as a flag was thrown for a personal foul on Fox. Replays showed that Fox appeared to make contact with a very sensitive area out of apparent frustration at the end of the play.

Punching a player on the football field is never an advisable move. Especially in an area where you're going to risk an ejection.

The ejection came after Tulane reeled off 21 consecutive points in what was a 31-21 win. The Green Wave moved to 5-1 on the season after trailing 21-10 at the start of the third quarter. Memphis led 14-10 at halftime and scored on the opening drive of the second half.

But the Green Wave cut the lead to four before the end of the third and then took the lead at the start of the fourth quarter. Tulane is now 2-0 in the AAC and is one of four teams in the 14-team conference without a loss in conference play already.

Memphis dropped to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference with the loss.

