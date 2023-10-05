Mets general manager Billy Eppler resigns after rough 2023 season

Spring Training Grapefruit League Media Day DUNEDIN, FL - FEBRUARY 16: General Manager of the New York Mets Billy Eppler speaks to the media during the Spring Training Grapefruit League Media Day at Blue Jays Player Development Complex on Thursday, February 16, 2023 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler resigned from his post on Thursday afternoon, the team announced, just days after the organization fired manager Buck Showalter after missing the playoffs.

"I wanted [president of baseball operations David Stearns] to have a clean slate and that meant me stepping down," Eppler said in a very short statement. "I hope for nothing but the best for the entire Mets organization."

The Mets finished this past season with a 74-87 record, which put them 30 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and 10 games out of the NL wild-card picture. The Mets split with Showalter, who was last year's NL Manager of the Year, after just two seasons.

Eppler was hired as the team's general manager in 2021. The team went 101-61 last season and made their first playoff appearance in the past seven seasons, though they were knocked out in the wild card round.

The Mets hired former Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns as the team's next president of baseball operations earlier this fall. He will now be tasked with hiring both a new manager and general manager.

"Billy Eppler led this team through a 101-win season and postseason berth last year and he iwll be missed," Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a statement. "We accepted Billy's resignation today as he decided it is in everyone's best interest to fully hand over the leadership of baseball operations to David Stearns. on behalf of the Mets organization, we wish him all the best."

