Mets reliever Drew Smith fined, suspended 10 games after being tossed for sticky substance vs. Yankees

Umpire Bill Miller, right, ejects New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith, center, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MLB announced on Wednesday that it has fined and suspended New York Mets reliever Drew Smith for 10 games after he was ejected for a sticky-substance violation Tuesday night.

Smith isn't appealing the suspension, which begins Wednesday.

Smith was ejected in the seventh inning of Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees before he threw a pitch. Umpires checked Smith's hand for a sticky substance after he walked out of the bullpen at Citi Field to take over for fellow reliever Josh Walker.

Crew chief Bill Miller initiated the exam. The game's other three umpires also examined Smith's hands before Miller signaled the ejection. Smith protested the decision while pleading his case with Miller. Miller then spoke with Buck Showalter before the Mets manager escorted Smith off the field and into the Mets dugout.

The Yankees led, 7-6 at the time. Smith was slated as the Mets' third relief pitcher of the night after starter Max Scherzer gave up six earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. Instead, John Curtiss pitched the seventh and eight innings without allowing a Yankees run.

The Mets wouldn't score again, and the Yankees went on to a 7-6 victory. Smith faces an automatic 10-game suspension for use of a foreign substance. After the game, Smith said that he only had sweat and rosin on his hands.

“They said both of my hands were too sticky," Smith said. “Really surprised, because I haven’t done anything different all year. Sweat, rosin, like I don’t know what else to say. Nothing changed."

He also called for more consistency in enforcing sticky-substance rules.

"I think the process is so arbitrary," Smith continued. "It can change from one crew to the other, and I think that’s the main issue. I don’t think they were sticky. I mean, obviously they did."

Max Scherzer criticizes ejection

Smith is the second Mets pitcher this season to be ejected for a sticky substance. The other was Scherzer, who was ejected and suspended for 10 games after failing a sticky-substance exam in an April game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yankees starter Domingo German is the only other MLB player suspended this season for a violation.

Smith referenced Scherzer' ban when discussing his ejection.

"I’m sure they’re gonna come out with a statement saying something similar to Max’s like 'stickiest hands ever or whatnot,'" Smith continued. "But my hands weren’t sticky. I had everybody checking as I was coming off the field. I don’t know if that was caught on camera.”

Scherzer said after the game that he was among those who checked Smith's hands and didn't feel anything. He pleaded Smith's case and argued that it's unfair to eject a pitcher before he throws a pitch.

"I mean, he hasn’t even thrown a pitch," Scherzer said. "How do you know he’s gonna increase his spin rate? You don’t know that. It’s an ejection on what the umpire thinks, so until he’s actually guilty of actually increasing his spin rate or doing something at all, how can we sit here and say that?”

Scherzer also called the state of sticky-substance enforcement a "dangerous issue." He hit Giancarlo Stanton in the elbow with a pitch in the third inning. He said that if pitchers can't get a grip on the ball because of enforcement, there's an increased risk of losing control and pitches hitting batters in the head.

