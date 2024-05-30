Mets to reportedly DFA reliever Jorge López after calling them 'worst team in probably the whole f***ing MLB'

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Jorge Lopez #52 of the New York Mets in action against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on March 29, 2024 in New York City. The Brewers defeated the Mets 3-1. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Even by New York Mets standards, this year's Mets team is hitting some significant lows. On Wednesday, those lows were most visible through Mets reliever Jorge López.

Or should we say former Mets reliever Jorge López?

It wasn't going great for the Mets when López entered the game. Adam Ottavino had just allowed an RBI single in the eighth inning to put the Dodgers up 5-3 in a game that was tied entering the frame. López took the ball and allowed a double to Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas, got Mookie Betts to fly out, then allowed an opposite-field, two-run homer to Shohei Ohtani, pushing the Los Angeles lead to 7-3.

Then things got weird.

López threw a 2-1 slider to Freddie Freeman that was low and inside, but drew a checked swing from the former MVP. López believed Freeman had swung, and argued his case forcefully enough that he was ejected by third base umpire Ramon De Jesus.

The right-hander had a few more word for De Jesus, then walked off the mound, tossed his glove into the stands in apparent frustration and exited to the clubhouse, leaving his team to bring Josh Walker in for a mid-at-bat replacement.

Jorge López has been ejected by third base umpire Ramon De Jesus.



López threw his glove into the crowd on his way off the field. pic.twitter.com/5BlF6badFQ — SNY (@SNYtv) May 29, 2024

Freeman proceeded to walk and the Dodgers proceeded to finish off a 10-3 win over the Mets, completing a road sweep after winning both games of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

That was already a bad look for López. New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza concurred, telling reporters after the game that López's glove toss was "not acceptable" and promised to address the matter internally.

Reporters proceeded to interview López, who had some wild things to say about the state of the Mets and his place on the team.

"I think I've been on the worst team in probably the whole f--king MLB."



- Jorge López pic.twitter.com/NB0cDJ5w0i — SNY (@SNYtv) May 30, 2024

López's answer on if he regretted the glove toss:

"No. I don't regret it. I think I've been on the worst team in probably the whole f***ing MLB. Whatever happened happens, so whatever they want do. I'll be here tomorrow if they want me. I'm going to keep doing this thing. I'm healthy. I'm ready to come back tomorrow if they want me to be here."

Those are not the words of a man expecting to be at the clubhouse the next day.

As López's words spread across the internet, multiple members of the Mets media contingent, including the New York Post's Joel Sherman, reported that the team is planning to designate the pitcher for assignment.