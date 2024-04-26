Michael Penix Jr. said Kirk Cousins called him after Falcons' surprising draft selection

FC Cincinnati v Atlanta United FC ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 20: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts to the supporter section after hitting the Golden Spike prior to the Atlanta United facing the FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins may have been "stunned" by the Atlanta Falcons selecting Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night. But the veteran didn't let any confusion and surprise prevent from being a good teammate.

While meeting with reporters in Atlanta on Friday, Penix revealed that Cousins called him shortly after being drafted.

"Yes, he did reach out. We had a very good conversation," Penix said. "He reached out last night."

Penix didn't reveal any details of the conversation, but said it went well and that he's excited to work with the 12-year pro. Cousins felt the same way, according to Penix.

Kirk Cousins called Michael Penix Jr. on Thursday night after he was drafted and they had a good conversation.



Penix: "I’m super excited to work with him."pic.twitter.com/KLHugQHHuG https://t.co/3Dz3CsX2UZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 26, 2024

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal at the start of free agency, which included a $50 million signing bonus and $100 million guaranteed in the agreement. Such a considerable commitment doesn't indicate that Atlanta only expects Cousins to play one or two seasons, which makes drafting Penix particularly baffling.

Cousins has yet to comment publicly on the Penix selection.

Penix, 24, says he has no issue with being Cousins' backup this upcoming season.

"I'm here to do whatever I can to help this team win football games," said Penix, via Pro Football Talk. "That's the biggest thing for me. I love winning and I'm a team guy. That's what I'm going to be in the locker room."

"I'm super blessed to be able to be in the room with him and to be able to work with him and learn from him and support him as he continues his career," he added.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot told reporters that Penix sitting "for four or five years" would be a nice problem to have. Yet that would waste the advantage of Penix being signed to a less expensive rookie contract and having the opportunity to build a stronger roster around him.

Cousins, who will turn 36 in August, is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered during Week 8 with the Minnesota Vikings last season. Yet he is expected to be ready for training camp, a timeline that presumably factored into the Falcons signing him to a long-term contract.

Adding another quarterback who's ready to play if Cousins deals with a setback is understandable. But investing a high first-round pick in the position when the Falcons could have bolstered other positions with immediate help is puzzling.