Michelle Wie West ends career with perfect putt at U.S. Women's Open

Michelle Wie West waves to the gallery during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Bailey Tardy leads at the U.S. Women's Open through 36 holes, but Friday's most notable finish might have been the career of Michelle Wie West.

The longtime pro who enjoyed a decorated amateur career, made waves with her competition in men's tournament and won the 2014 U.S. Women's Open finished her final tournament after not making the cut.

Little went according to plan for the 33-year-old Wie West during the tournament, as evidenced by a score of +14, but she at least managed to end things on a good note with a long putt to save par on the 18th hole.

Now THAT'S how you end your pro career! 🔥



Michelle Wie West finishes her @USWomensOpen and final @LPGA event with a fantastic par save on 18.



📺: @USAnetwork | #USWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/LLOP63cDfH — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 8, 2023

Wie West was already more or less retired after not competing in an event since last year's U.S. Women's Open, but she used this year's tournament to say farewell at Pebble Beach. The USGA used the occasion to assemble a series of tributes the left her in tears before the tournament.

“You can’t live your life perfectly, but if you live boldly, it’ll turn out right.”



Leaving the golf world better than she found it 👏 @MichelleWieWest pic.twitter.com/zFxmCxHHdl — U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) July 6, 2023

While Wie West — who took the name of her husband Jonnie West, son of NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West in 2019 — was expected to win more than one major, her career remains a notable chapter in the history of women's golf.

Wie West found success as an amateur at a historically young age, qualifying for her first USGA amateur championship at age 10, qualifying for her first LPGA event at 12 and making her first LPGA cut and qualifying for her first USGA event at 13.

She turned pro at 16 years old, but continued to compete in men's events, something that gave her an enormous amount of attention for a young golfer. She eventually went full time on the LPGA Tour, winning five tournaments and one major. She also competed in five Solheim Cups, winning three of them with the U.S.

Wie West's career can be endlessly debated on what she did and didn't do, but the fact is that she was the most notable name on the LPGA for years. People had heard of her, and that can't be nothing when looking at the larger landscape of women's golf.