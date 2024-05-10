Mike Trout on choosing knee surgery over DH-only role: 'It would have been a tough road for the rest of the year'

Baltimore Orioles v Los Angeles Angels ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels is rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 24, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Mike Trout could have continued playing through the torn meniscus in his left knee that currently has him sidelined indefinitely. But the Los Angeles Angels outfielder chose surgery over staying on the field because being slotted only as a designated hitter would had have him playing through pain.

"It was an option they put out there [to have surgery in the offseason]," Trout said on Thursday via the Associated Press. "It would have been just maintaining the pain level of it. The day I got the MRI and it showed [a tear], I was in a lot of pain, so it would have been a tough road for the rest of the year to bear that. I felt the best option for me was to get it right and be fully healthy to come back soon."

At the time it was announced that Trout had chosen surgery in late April, the three-time AL MVP was tied for the MLB lead in home runs with 10 while hitting .220/.325/.541.

Injuries have, unfortunately, become a regular disturbance in Trout's career. He's played on 266 out of a possible 523 games since 2020. He missed the final four months of 2021 due to a calf strain, missed more than a month of 2022 with a back issue and sat out half of 2023 after fracturing his hand.

Trout underwent surgery to repair the torn meniscus last week and he still is not sure how or when he sustained the injury. The team has not announced an official timeline, but for now the 32-year-old says he is feeling good.

"Surgery went well. Just taking it day by day and feeling better every day, so it's been good. No timeline. Just come in, rehab and hopefully it feels better every single day, see how it feels the next day and go from there."

Historically, Trout has not enjoyed being a DH. He's been in that role 81 times in his career and has a .214 batting average.

Players who have had a similar surgery have returned anywhere between four and eight weeks. Given Trout's injury history, however, the Angels would be wise to be extra cautious before declaring him 100% ready to return.